LSU, BYU to play Texas Kickoff in New Orleans

HOUSTON - The AdvoCare Texas Kickoff game between LSU and BYU has been moved to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans from its original location at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The game was relocated due the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey to the Houston area,

"Efforts are underway in New Orleans and we will work with the fans, the Superdome, the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau and both schools throughout the week to ensure the most optimal game day experience for all," said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and events, which helps produce the event, according to LSU.

"ESPN had to make a difficult decision and we are well aware of the awful circumstance that led to this move," said LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva in a statement. "Every storm is different, but we in Louisiana understand a little about what all of those in Harvey’s path are going through right now. It’s heartbreaking and our prayers go out to all who are impacted."

Dallas, Jacksonville, Nashville, Orlando and San Antonio were also considered to host the game.

