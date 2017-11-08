Love or hate it? Houston's cold front has delivered

This is a screen grab from a past chilly morning in Houston. It won't get quite this cool for this cold front, but don't worry: winter's coming!

HOUSTON - It's a good day to wear a jacket! It's not chilly in that, "not really cold" way we laughingly like to call, "COLD!" in Houston, but actually kind of chilly. Afternoon temperatures today only made it into the 50s and with the wind, it had potential to raise goosebumps. Of course, anywhere up North that's arguably t-shirt weather considering it's November, but for here it's about 15°-20° below the normal of 75° and reason enough to consider a fire in the fireplace tonight. We'll have cooler than normal weather through Friday, before we return to our seasonal norms by the weekend.

Do you love it or hate it? Well, you've responded! On Twitter, quips ranged from, "this is great", to, "I have to get out of bed?"

I’m living for his weather 👌🏻👌🏻#Houston — Melanie Grande (@MelanieGrande8) November 8, 2017

I want to stay in bed #Wednesday #blues under this gray cold sky n #Houston — Joy Brown/#MsJoyB (@JoyBunny69) November 8, 2017

Of course, I've got to include a tweet I made during the last cold weather stint we enjoyed in late October. I fully expect this to be the scene tomorrow morning on our couch.

You know it's chilly outside when you come in and find your dog under the covers. #TexasDog #Houston pic.twitter.com/ebmeSORCcN — Brooks Garner ☈ (@BrooksKHOU) October 28, 2017

You never knew how long it'll stay cool like this in Houston, so try to enjoy it!



-Brooks

