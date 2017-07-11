Louis Vuitton, Supreme collaboration pop-up may be nixed

More than 200 people were camping outside the Galleria Tuesday, waiting for a highly anticipated pop-up store featuring a collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Supreme. (Photo: KHOU)

More than 200 people were camping outside the Galleria Tuesday, waiting for a highly anticipated pop-up store featuring a collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Supreme.

There are multiple reports that Louis Vuitton has canceled the pop-up, saying the collection will no longer be sold in any pop-up store nor online, according to an email circulating the web.

If it’s true, it would be a big disappointment to people who have been in line since Sunday.

“Really, we’re just here for Supreme. That’s it. They did a collaboration with Louis Vuitton, and it’s limited, so we’re just here to try to get the items,” said Rogers Law, a customer.

It is unclear at the time why the collaboration has reportedly been nixed.

