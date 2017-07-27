Longtime HCSO deputy found dead in his home

Officials are investigating after a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was found dead Wednesday in his Cypress home. (Photo: Custom)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was found dead Wednesday in his Cypress home.

Officers with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responded to a welfare check call Wednesday in the 20000 block of Sunshine Ridge Lane. Deputies smelled a gas odor in the area and called the fire department.

Deputies found Deputy Michael Collins, a 26-year veteran of HCSO, dead in his home.

Officials do not suspect any foul play at this time.

