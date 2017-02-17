Lone Star Santas spreading 'love, hope and joy' during the off-season

(Photo: Summers, Zac)

CYPRESS, Texas -- Christmas may have come and gone, but the holiday season never dies for one group of Texas Santas.

Jim "Santa Jim" Fletcher founded the Lone Star Santas in 2007. He originally started the group to network with other Santas in the state, but that all changed in May 2011.

"The tornado was on a Sunday," Fletcher recalled.

Fletcher was watching the aftermath of a deadly EF5 tornado, that ripped through Joplin, Missouri, when he decided on the group's mission.

“I had this vision...'God, wouldn’t it be neat if Santa could go up there and bring toys to these kids,’” Fletcher remembered.

Fletcher, his wife and a few others gathered donations from their respective churches and drove to Joplin; they ended up handing out about 3,500 toys.

"There was never any vision that we'd get this organized or this big," said Fletcher.

The Lone Star Santas' purpose is to spread 'love, hope and joy' during times of trouble.

"Everybody...when they see us, they don't think of us as anybody but Santa," said Deryl "Santa Deryl" McKenzie.

McKenzie has been a member of the Lone Star Santas for the past five years. He joined the organization because he connected with it's members and their mission.

"If you make somebody happy, it's infectious and they can make somebody else happy," said McKenzie. "And, that's all we want to do...is make people happy."

The Lone Star Santas, which is now a registered non-profit organization, have been all over the state of Texas during disasters, including the Rowlett tornado and the flooding events in Deweyville, Wimberley and San Marcos.

"For a moment all they [disaster victims] think about is the good, and that's what we try to leave with people," said Fletcher.

While the group is known for handing out toys and gift cards during disasters, they also deliver food to the elderly and make hospital and hospice visits. Some of the Lone Star Santas also work at Santas Wonderland in College Station.

About 350 people are members of the group, including Santas, their wives and grandchildren; there is even a reindeer herder.

To learn more about the Lone Star Santas, click here

