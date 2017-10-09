'All clear' issued for Lone Star College Montgomery campus after lockdown

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

HOUSTON - The 'all clear' has been given for the Montgomery campus of Lone Star College after it was on lockdown Monday afternoon while police searched for three suspects.

According to the school, a Montgomery County Constable was following a vehicle that then entered the campus. Three suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran on foot. The campus was on lockdown while law enforcement officials searched for the suspects.

