Locals have mixed feelings about Ringling Bros. Circus closing

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus artists and elephants perform during Barnum's FUNundrum in New York on March 26, 2010. (Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images, 2010 AFP)

After 146 years, the big top will soon come down for good on the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey’s circus.

Sal Bawany, originally from Chicago, is a disappointed fan. He told KHOU 11 he grew up watching the circus.

“Yeah, it’s a big loss. I was just really surprised to hear the news.” he said on Sunday.

Makenzie Castillo, went to a show with her grandmother, but she is part of a younger generation that perhaps has many other entertainment options.

“I only went once so it’s not a big deal.” she said.

Ticket sales dwindled in recent years after the circus retired it’s elephant show, amidst court battles with animal rights groups.

“I’m not surprised it shut down because they must have lot’s of animal protesters, against them,” said Anna Bennett.

Austin was one of a few cities that banned using bull hooks on elephants.

“I think it’s probably a good decision. I mean from what I’ve heard about how they may or may not have treated the animals, I think it’s good,” said Aly Summers.

Still, many are heartbroken that the shared family experience couldn’t last forever.

“Just the fun of it. I mean all the excitement, everything going on. That’s sad,” said Lily Castillo.

The company's two circus shows, Out of This World and Circus Xtreme, have 30 shows left, including appearances in Atlanta, Brooklyn and Boston.

“I would say it’s a tradition to you know, have these animals, but because they were in the business for so long,” said Bawany.

The company founded an elephant conservation center in 1995 and the AP reports it will continue it’s work, but the exotic animals featured in the show will be placed in suitable homes.

