Local wildlife center takes in unusual species

HOUSTON - The Houston SPCA Wildlife Center of Texas has taken in a ringtail, the first ever of the species to come under their care in the organization's decade-long history.
The ringtail (sometimes called ring-tail cat), was orphaned in Bandera and hitched a ride to Houston on the underside of an RV, according to the wildlife center.
The animals, not often seen in the Houston area, are nocturnal and lead generally solitary lives.
The center is hoping to fully rehabilitate the ringtail and release it back into its natural habitat.
A rare treat for those of us in the Houston area... a Young Ringtail! This cutie, also know as a Ringtail Cat, is a member of the raccoon family and can typically be found in west Texas and the Hill country. #cutest #ringtail #ever #wildlife #hitchhiker #littlechirps #wildlifecenteroftexas #houston #texas
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs