Local wildlife center takes in unusual species

KHOU.com , KHOU 12:58 PM. CDT July 26, 2017

HOUSTON - The Houston SPCA Wildlife Center of Texas has taken in a ringtail, the first ever of the species to come under their care in the organization's decade-long history.

The ringtail (sometimes called ring-tail cat), was orphaned in Bandera and hitched a ride to Houston on the underside of an RV, according to the wildlife center.

The animals, not often seen in the Houston area, are nocturnal and lead generally solitary lives.

The center is hoping to fully rehabilitate the ringtail and release it back into its natural habitat.

