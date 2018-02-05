Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Rick Johnson was featured in Verizon's Super Bowl commercial. (Photo: Homer, Michelle)

HOUSTON - It was a super-sized thank you for one of the many heroes during Hurricane Harvey. Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Rick Johnson was featured in Verizon's Super Bowl commercial.

"That was an amazing thing," said Johnson. "I don’t think he or nobody else at that particular moment in time that that one picture would take over like it did."

The photo used in the commercial was snapped on August 27 by a fellow deputy. It shows Johnson in a neon yellow rain jacket carrying two young children. A little boy in his right arm, the boy's little sister in Johnson's left arm.

Johnson was slowly wading them away from their flooded home to a humvee.

"I want to say that particular moment was fun," said Johnson of the rescue. "Because we were joking and laughing the whole time."

The cellphone photo was then shared on the Harris County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The post read, "Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are out in the Blackhorse Subdivision still working on high water rescues."

Johnson shared cellphone video with KHOU 11 that shows the humvee parked on high ground and the deputies carry the boy out of the vehicle. It was the last time Johnson saw the children.

Months later, with the help of Verizon, Johnson received a phone call.

Johnson says he's thankful he was able to reconnect with the family. But, he was quick to point out that he was one of thousands of people rescuing others during Harvey.

"When they look at me, what I would like them to think, honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I want them to think that he didn’t do it by himself. Everybody helped out in that. It was a team effort."

© 2018 KHOU-TV