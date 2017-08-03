Local bodybuilder flattered by J-Lo comparisons

Janice Garay says she is stunned by the sudden attention she is receiving after someone noticed how much she looks like actress and pop star Jennifer Lopez. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A local bodybuilder says she is stunned by the sudden attention she is receiving after someone noticed how much she looks like actress and pop star Jennifer Lopez.

Janice Garay, 28, regularly posts pictures of herself on Instagram after her workouts, and it has several followers doing a double take over the resemblance.

“I was like, ‘No, I'm not J-Lo, I'm J from Houston,” Garay said. “It never really crossed my mind to where the whole world says I look like J-Lo.”

Garay says she is a big fan of “Jenny from the Block,” calling her an inspiration, and hopes to meet her one day. But until then, she is preparing for her ultimate goal: to be named “Miss Figure Olympia.”

