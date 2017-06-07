Local bar to open early, host watch party for James Comey testimony

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON – As James Comey, the former director of the FBI, testifies to the Senate Intelligence Committee, millions of people around the world are expected to tune in.

A midtown beer garden is hoping to mix pints with politics, with a watch party slugged The Super Bowl of Washington.

Axelrad, which hosted similar parties for debates during the 2016 presidential campaign, is opening its taps early for those who want to turn up during Thursday’s hearing.

The bar’s Facebook invite called Washington Politics “sports for people who weren’t good at sports.”

Now they’re calling on those people, pushed to drink by politics, to watch Thursday’s hearing with a pint.

The watch party officially begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. The bar said in another Facebook post, it will provide breakfast tacos and coffee as well as alcoholic beverages.

Axelrad’s drink menu already features several politically themed drinks, including the “impeachment” and a cocktail called “bad hombre”.

The people we found at the beer garden the evening before the hearing told KHOU 11 News, drinking at 9 a.m. might not be the worst, but most of them said they will be at work.

© 2017 KHOU-TV