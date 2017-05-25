LIVE VIDEO: Police looking for suspect on foot after chase in N. Houston

(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- Houston Police chased a suspect who fled the scene of another pursuit that came to an end in north Houston near Crosstimbers and Airline.

The second chase was short, leading officers into a nearby neighborhood where the suspect jumped out and apparently ran away.

Views from Air 11 show officers looking for the suspect near homes as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

