Robbery, chase ends in serious crash on I-45 in Spring

SPRING, Texas -- A smash-and-grab robbery of a jewelry store resulted in a chase and subsequent crash in Spring Thursday afternoon.

The chase came to an end near I-45 and Sawdust. Southbound mainlanes are slow at Sawdust/Rayford, and the frontage road is blocked as of 2:10 p.m.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a witness called 911 after observing three black men wearing masks enter the Zale's Jewelry store in the Portofino Shopping Center in Shenandoah. The witness claimed it appeared that the men were going to rob the store and that one man stayed behind in the suspect's car.

Officers saw the vehicle traveling southbound on I-45 and attempted to stop the car. A short chase ensued and during the pursuit, the suspect's car struck a bystander's car. The bystander received minor injuries and received treatment on scene.

Shenandoah PD says that the suspects used a sledge hammer during the robbery and took an undetermined amount of jewelry. No one in the store was injured.

All four suspects are now in custody.

