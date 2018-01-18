HFD battles multiple house fires as Houstonians try to stay warm

(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- Houston firefighters battled a 2-alarm house fire that spread to three other homes in north Houston early Thursday.

It was just one of multiple fires reported across our area as Houstonians dealt with temperatures in the 20's and 30's for a third day in a row.

The fire broke out on the front porch of a home on Averill near Patton, according to firefighters.

Views from Air 11 at 11 a.m. showed firefighters dealing with thick smoke and flames from a single story home that is fully engulfed. They tried to keep the flames from spreading to even more homes.

Watch raw video on Facebook from Air 11

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

Fire officials say they had problems with water pressure in the nearby hydrants likely due to the freezing conditions and possibly broken water mains.

Another house fire was reported a short time later in southeast Houston on Ilex St. Views from Air 11 showed a single-structure home on fire. And a third fire was later reported on Los Angeles St. near Rand in northeast Houston.

Watch raw video on Facebook

© 2018 KHOU-TV