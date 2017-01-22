KHOU
Shooting reported at Rolling Oaks Mall, police say

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 5:06 PM. CST January 22, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - The Live Oak Police Department confirmed to KENS 5 that a shooting occurred at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon.

San Antonio police also are on the scene.

There were few immediate details that could be confirmed by law enforcement.

KENS 5 reporters are responding to the scene. Their updates are available below.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information is made available.

(© 2017 KENS)


