LIST: Closings due to winter weather

Some school districts have announced that they will close or delay school Tuesday due to the winter storm warning. If your school isn't on the list, contact your district or check their social media.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Houston from early Tuesday morning to midnight Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for coastal counties.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Alief ISD

Aldine ISD

Alvin ISD

Anahuac ISD

Brazosport ISD

Channelview ISD

Clear Creek ISD

Cleveland ISD

Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD

Conroe ISD

Crosby ISD

Cy-Fair ISD

Dayton ISD

Dickinson ISD

Fallbrook Community Development Center

Fort Bend ISD

Friendswood ISD

Galena Park ISD

Galveston ISD

Hempstead ISD

Houston ISD

Huffman ISD

Humble ISD

Huntsville ISD

Katy ISD

Kipp Houston Public Schools

Klein ISD

Lamar CISD

La Porte ISD

Liberty ISD

Montgomery ISD

Navasota ISD

New Caney ISD

New Waverly ISD

Pasadena ISD

Pearland ISD

Royal ISD

Santa Fe ISD

Sealy ISD

Sheldon ISD

Spring ISD

Spring Branch ISD

Stafford ISD

Sweeny ISD

Tarkington ISD

Texas City ISD

Tomball ISD

Waller ISD

Willis ISD

YES Prep Schools

AFTER SCHOOL CLOSURES

Katy High School sports games have been canceled and rescheduled to Wednesday.

UNIVERSITY CLOSURES

Lone Star College

San Jacinto College

Texas A&M University

Texas State Technical College

