LIST: Closings due to winter weather

Some school districts have announced that they will close or delay school Tuesday due to the winter storm warning. If your school isn't on the list, contact your district or check their social media.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Houston from early Tuesday morning to midnight Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for coastal counties.
Tune into KHOU 11 News starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday for the latest weather information.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
- Alief ISD
- Aldine ISD
- Alvin ISD
- Anahuac ISD
- Brazosport ISD
- Channelview ISD
- Clear Creek ISD
- Cleveland ISD
- Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD
- Conroe ISD
- Crosby ISD
- Cy-Fair ISD
- Dayton ISD
- Dickinson ISD
- Fallbrook Community Development Center
- Fort Bend ISD
- Friendswood ISD
- Galena Park ISD
- Galveston ISD
- Hempstead ISD
- Houston ISD
- Huffman ISD
- Humble ISD
- Huntsville ISD
- Katy ISD
- Kipp Houston Public Schools
- Klein ISD
- Lamar CISD
- La Porte ISD
- Liberty ISD
- Montgomery ISD
- Navasota ISD
- New Caney ISD
- New Waverly ISD
- Pasadena ISD
- Pearland ISD
- Royal ISD
- Santa Fe ISD
- Sealy ISD
- Sheldon ISD
- Spring ISD
- Spring Branch ISD
- Stafford ISD
- Sweeny ISD
- Tarkington ISD
- Texas City ISD
- Tomball ISD
- Waller ISD
- Willis ISD
- YES Prep Schools
AFTER SCHOOL CLOSURES
- Katy High School sports games have been canceled and rescheduled to Wednesday.
UNIVERSITY CLOSURES
- Lone Star College
- San Jacinto College
- Texas A&M University
- Texas State Technical College
