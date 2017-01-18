KHOU
LIST: School closures, delays for Jan. 18

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:59 AM. CST January 18, 2017

HOUSTON - Due to severe weather, the following schools have decided to delay school start times:

CLOSURES:

  • Annunciation Orthodox School is closed.
  • Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory School of Houston will be closed due to weather.
  • Episcopal High School will be closed for the day.
  • King Steps Academy in Alief will be closed for the day.
  • The Post Oak School, Bissonnet and Museum District campuses, will be closed for the day.
  • Presbyterian School will close for the day.
  • St. Luke's Day School closed for the day.
  • St. Thomas Episcopal has decided to close for the day.
  • The Village School in West Houston is closed.

 

DELAYS:

  • Art Institute of Houston morning classes delayed until 10 a.m.
  • Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart is delaying the start of school until 10 a.m.
  • Fort Bend ISD schools will start two hours late.
  • Harris County Department of Education will have a two-hour delay.
  • Houston Community College will have a 10 a.m. start time.
  • Houston Independent School District schools are on a two hour delay. 
  • KIPP Houston Public Schools will delay the start of the school day until 10 a.m.
  • Neighborhood Center schools will delay their start time until 10 a.m.
  • Second Baptist School delayed until 10 a.m.
  • St. Augustine Catholic School will delay the start of school until 9 a.m.
  • St. Pius X High School has announced a two-hour delay.
  • Texas Southern University will delay the start of classes until 10 a.m.
  • Texas Woman's University will open at 12 p.m.
  • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston will delay opening until 10 a.m.
  • Varnett Public School is on a two-hour delay.

 

List updated at 6:50 a.m. No other schools have reported closures or delays at this time.

 

(© 2017 KHOU)


