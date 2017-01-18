LIST: School closures, delays for Jan. 18

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: (AP Images))

HOUSTON - Due to severe weather, the following schools have decided to delay school start times:

CLOSURES:

Annunciation Orthodox School is closed.

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory School of Houston will be closed due to weather.

Episcopal High School will be closed for the day.

King Steps Academy in Alief will be closed for the day.

The Post Oak School, Bissonnet and Museum District campuses, will be closed for the day.

Presbyterian School will close for the day.

St. Luke's Day School closed for the day.

St. Thomas Episcopal has decided to close for the day.

The Village School in West Houston is closed.

DELAYS:

Art Institute of Houston morning classes delayed until 10 a.m.

Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart is delaying the start of school until 10 a.m.

Fort Bend ISD schools will start two hours late.

Harris County Department of Education will have a two-hour delay.

Houston Community College will have a 10 a.m. start time.

Houston Independent School District schools are on a two hour delay.

KIPP Houston Public Schools will delay the start of the school day until 10 a.m.

Neighborhood Center schools will delay their start time until 10 a.m.

Second Baptist School delayed until 10 a.m.

St. Augustine Catholic School will delay the start of school until 9 a.m.

St. Pius X High School has announced a two-hour delay.

Texas Southern University will delay the start of classes until 10 a.m.

Texas Woman's University will open at 12 p.m.

University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Varnett Public School is on a two-hour delay.

List updated at 6:50 a.m. No other schools have reported closures or delays at this time.

(© 2017 KHOU)