LIST: School closures, delays for Jan. 18

HOUSTON - Due to severe weather, the following schools have decided to delay school start times:
CLOSURES:
- Annunciation Orthodox School is closed.
- Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory School of Houston will be closed due to weather.
- Episcopal High School will be closed for the day.
- King Steps Academy in Alief will be closed for the day.
- The Post Oak School, Bissonnet and Museum District campuses, will be closed for the day.
- Presbyterian School will close for the day.
- St. Luke's Day School closed for the day.
- St. Thomas Episcopal has decided to close for the day.
- The Village School in West Houston is closed.
DELAYS:
- Art Institute of Houston morning classes delayed until 10 a.m.
- Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart is delaying the start of school until 10 a.m.
- Fort Bend ISD schools will start two hours late.
- Harris County Department of Education will have a two-hour delay.
- Houston Community College will have a 10 a.m. start time.
- Houston Independent School District schools are on a two hour delay.
- KIPP Houston Public Schools will delay the start of the school day until 10 a.m.
- Neighborhood Center schools will delay their start time until 10 a.m.
- Second Baptist School delayed until 10 a.m.
- St. Augustine Catholic School will delay the start of school until 9 a.m.
- St. Pius X High School has announced a two-hour delay.
- Texas Southern University will delay the start of classes until 10 a.m.
- Texas Woman's University will open at 12 p.m.
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston will delay opening until 10 a.m.
- Varnett Public School is on a two-hour delay.
List updated at 6:50 a.m. No other schools have reported closures or delays at this time.
