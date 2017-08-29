LIST: Open grocery stores in the Houston area

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: ahimaone)

There are several grocery stores open in the Houston area for those people in need of food and supplies.

While some locations are closed to flooding and inaccessibility as a result of Harvey, the following locations and stores were open to the public on Tuesday afternoon.

Latest information as of 2 p.m. on Aug. 29.

KROGER

Kroger released the following statement on their website:

"We are committed to serving our community, with the safety of our Customers and Associates being our 1st priority. Please click here to view all of our open stores.

We are working to update the list as changes occur, as quickly as possible. Most Greater Houston area stores will close at 5 pm on August 28th for the safety of our customers and associates. As weather conditions improve we will expand our hours. It is our goal to open at 9am on August 29th to serve the needs of the community. Kroger remains committed to the recovery of our Greater Houston community."

3100 S Gordon St. Alvin, TX 77511

1804 N Velasco St. Angleton TX 77515

6315 Garth Rd. Baytown TX 77521

3965 Dowlen Rd. Beaumont TX 77706

2303 Boonville Rd. Bryan TX 77808

800 N Dixie Dr. Clute TX 77531

3535 Longmire Dr College Station TX 77845

2222 Interstate 45 N. Conroe TX 77301

220 S Loop 336 W. Conroe TX 77304

9703 Barker Cypress Rd. Cypress TX 77433

13135 Louetta Rd. Cypress TX 77429

17455 Spring Cypress Rd. Cypress TX 77429

5730 Seawall Blvd. Galveston TX 77551

13133 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston TX 77014

9330 Jones Rd. Houston TX 77065

1035 N Shepherd Dr. Houston TX 77008

5150 Buffalo Speedway Houston TX 77005

1505 Wirt Rd. Houston TX 77055

9303 Highway 6 S. Houston TX 77083

1938 W Gray St. Houston TX 77019

1352 W 43Rd St. Houston TX 77018

9919 Westheimer Rd. Houston TX 77042

12434 State Highway 249 Houston TX 77086

8550 Highway 6 North @ West Road Houston TX 77095

6350 N Eldridge Pkwy. Houston TX 77041

12555 Briar Forest Dr. Houston TX 77077

12400 Fm 1960 Rd. W Houston TX 77065

9125 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Houston TX 77064

11701 S Sam Houston Pkwy E Houston TX 77089

223 IH 45 South Huntsville TX 77340

9806 Gaston Road Katy TX 77494

2700 West Grand Parkway N. Katy TX 77449

1712 Spring Green Blvd. Katy TX 77494

6055 N Fry Rd. Katy TX 77449

3410 Northpark Dr. Kingwood TX 77345

25651 Us Hwy 59 N Kingwood TX 77339

1300 W Fairmont Pkwy. La Porte TX 77571

2010 Country Club Rd. Lake Charles LA 70605

600 12Th St Lake Charles LA 70601

1920 W League City Parkway League City TX 77573

6616 Fm 1488 Rd. Magnolia TX 77354

6200 Highway 6 Missouri City TX 77459

20168 Eva Street Montgomery TX 77356

1600 N 16Th St Orange TX 77630

2619 Red Bluff Rd. Pasadena TX 77506

3550 Spencer Hwy Pasadena TX 77504

25050 F.M. 1093 Richmond TX 77406

8011 W Grand Pkwy S Richmond TX 77407

24401 Brazos Town Xing Rosenberg TX 77471

1905 El Mar Ln. Seabrook TX 77586

5671 Treaschwig Rd. Spring TX 77373

6060 FM 2920 Rd. Spring TX 77379

2301 Rayford Rd. Spring TX 77386

18518 Kuykendahl Rd Spring TX 77379

8745 Spring Cypress Rd Spring TX 77379

11565 S Highway 6 Sugar Land TX 77498

1421 S. Beglis Sulphur LA 70663

3541 Palmer Hwy Texas City TX 77590

4747 Research Forest Dr The Woodlands TX 77381

6700 Woodlands Pkwy Ste 600 The Woodlands TX 77382

8000 Research Forest Dr. The Woodlands TX 77382

14060 FM 2920 Rd. Tomball TX 77377

12605 I-45 N Willis TX 77318

H-E-B

All Houston‑area stores NOT listed below are open from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. For latest updates, click here.

Central Market

Mi Tienda 2

Joe V's Smart Shop FM 1960

Joe V's Smart Shop Baytown

Joe V's Smart Shop W. Fuqua

Joe V's Smart Shop Uvalde

Bay Colony

Bear Creek

Beechnut

Bellaire

Braeswood & Chimney Rock

Clear Lake Market

Cypress Market

Friendswood

Fry Road

Indian Springs

Kingwood Market

Lake Colony

League City

Magnolia

OST & Scott

Pasadena 3

Pearland plus!

Sienna Market

Sugar Land

TC Jester

Texas City

Woodlands Market

Walmart

WM Supercenter 7075 FM 1960 RD W HOUSTON TX 77069

1040 WM Supercenter 15955 FM 529 RD HOUSTON TX 77095

1137 WM Supercenter 13750 EAST FWY HOUSTON TX 77015

6465 Sam's Club 2827 DUNVALE ROAD HOUSTON TX 77063

2066 WM Supercenter 2727 DUNVALE RD HOUSTON TX 77063

3296 WM Supercenter 2700 S KIRKWOOD DRIVE HOUSTON TX 77077

3578 Neighborhood Market 7960 LONG POINT ROAD HOUSTON TX 77055

3451 Neighborhood Market 2740 GESSNER DRIVE HOUSTON TX 77080

8245 Sam's Club 325 E RICHEY RD HOUSTON N TX 77073

WM Supercenter 1313 N FRY RD KATY TX 77449

WM Supercenter 141 INTERSTATE 45 S HUNTSVILLE TX 77340

M Supercenter 5501 HIGHWAY 6 MISSOURI CITY TX 77459

5449 WM Supercenter 9929 HWY 6 MISSOURI CITY TX 77459

WM Supercenter 1025 SAWDUST RD SPRING TX 77380

3585 WM Supercenter 2901 RILEY FUZZELL ROAD SPRING TX 77386

WM Supercenter 345 HIGHWAY 6 SUGAR LAND TX 77478

WM Supercenter 400 HIGHWAY 35 BYP N ALVIN TX 77511

For the latest openings/closings, check here.

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods

The following stores are CLOSED. Check their Facebook page for the latest updates.

4102 FM 762 Rd

8306 SW Fwy Service Rd

5418 Texas 6, Missouri City

1420 Kingwood Dr

25044 Interstate 45

14650 Woodforest Blvd

7034 FM 1960

7314 Louetta Rd

4820 Hwy 6 N

5108 N Navarro St

620 Old Robstown Rd

4318 Ayers

620 Old Robstown Rd

ALDI

For the latest on store closings, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV