LIST: Open grocery stores in the Houston area

There are several grocery stores open in the Houston area for those people in need of food and supplies.
While some locations are closed to flooding and inaccessibility as a result of Harvey, the following locations and stores were open to the public on Tuesday afternoon.
Latest information as of 2 p.m. on Aug. 29.
KROGER
Kroger released the following statement on their website:
"We are committed to serving our community, with the safety of our Customers and Associates being our 1st priority. Please click here to view all of our open stores.
We are working to update the list as changes occur, as quickly as possible. Most Greater Houston area stores will close at 5 pm on August 28th for the safety of our customers and associates. As weather conditions improve we will expand our hours. It is our goal to open at 9am on August 29th to serve the needs of the community. Kroger remains committed to the recovery of our Greater Houston community."
3100 S Gordon St. Alvin, TX 77511
1804 N Velasco St. Angleton TX 77515
6315 Garth Rd. Baytown TX 77521
3965 Dowlen Rd. Beaumont TX 77706
2303 Boonville Rd. Bryan TX 77808
800 N Dixie Dr. Clute TX 77531
3535 Longmire Dr College Station TX 77845
2222 Interstate 45 N. Conroe TX 77301
220 S Loop 336 W. Conroe TX 77304
9703 Barker Cypress Rd. Cypress TX 77433
13135 Louetta Rd. Cypress TX 77429
17455 Spring Cypress Rd. Cypress TX 77429
5730 Seawall Blvd. Galveston TX 77551
13133 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston TX 77014
9330 Jones Rd. Houston TX 77065
1035 N Shepherd Dr. Houston TX 77008
5150 Buffalo Speedway Houston TX 77005
1505 Wirt Rd. Houston TX 77055
9303 Highway 6 S. Houston TX 77083
1938 W Gray St. Houston TX 77019
1352 W 43Rd St. Houston TX 77018
9919 Westheimer Rd. Houston TX 77042
12434 State Highway 249 Houston TX 77086
8550 Highway 6 North @ West Road Houston TX 77095
6350 N Eldridge Pkwy. Houston TX 77041
12555 Briar Forest Dr. Houston TX 77077
12400 Fm 1960 Rd. W Houston TX 77065
9125 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Houston TX 77064
11701 S Sam Houston Pkwy E Houston TX 77089
223 IH 45 South Huntsville TX 77340
9806 Gaston Road Katy TX 77494
2700 West Grand Parkway N. Katy TX 77449
1712 Spring Green Blvd. Katy TX 77494
6055 N Fry Rd. Katy TX 77449
3410 Northpark Dr. Kingwood TX 77345
25651 Us Hwy 59 N Kingwood TX 77339
1300 W Fairmont Pkwy. La Porte TX 77571
2010 Country Club Rd. Lake Charles LA 70605
600 12Th St Lake Charles LA 70601
1920 W League City Parkway League City TX 77573
6616 Fm 1488 Rd. Magnolia TX 77354
6200 Highway 6 Missouri City TX 77459
20168 Eva Street Montgomery TX 77356
1600 N 16Th St Orange TX 77630
2619 Red Bluff Rd. Pasadena TX 77506
3550 Spencer Hwy Pasadena TX 77504
25050 F.M. 1093 Richmond TX 77406
8011 W Grand Pkwy S Richmond TX 77407
24401 Brazos Town Xing Rosenberg TX 77471
1905 El Mar Ln. Seabrook TX 77586
5671 Treaschwig Rd. Spring TX 77373
6060 FM 2920 Rd. Spring TX 77379
2301 Rayford Rd. Spring TX 77386
18518 Kuykendahl Rd Spring TX 77379
8745 Spring Cypress Rd Spring TX 77379
11565 S Highway 6 Sugar Land TX 77498
1421 S. Beglis Sulphur LA 70663
3541 Palmer Hwy Texas City TX 77590
4747 Research Forest Dr The Woodlands TX 77381
6700 Woodlands Pkwy Ste 600 The Woodlands TX 77382
8000 Research Forest Dr. The Woodlands TX 77382
14060 FM 2920 Rd. Tomball TX 77377
12605 I-45 N Willis TX 77318
H-E-B
All Houston‑area stores NOT listed below are open from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. For latest updates, click here.
Central Market
Mi Tienda 2
Joe V's Smart Shop FM 1960
Joe V's Smart Shop Baytown
Joe V's Smart Shop W. Fuqua
Joe V's Smart Shop Uvalde
Bay Colony
Bear Creek
Beechnut
Bellaire
Braeswood & Chimney Rock
Clear Lake Market
Cypress Market
Friendswood
Fry Road
Indian Springs
Kingwood Market
Lake Colony
League City
Magnolia
OST & Scott
Pasadena 3
Pearland plus!
Sienna Market
Sugar Land
TC Jester
Texas City
Woodlands Market
Walmart
WM Supercenter 7075 FM 1960 RD W HOUSTON TX 77069
1040 WM Supercenter 15955 FM 529 RD HOUSTON TX 77095
1137 WM Supercenter 13750 EAST FWY HOUSTON TX 77015
6465 Sam's Club 2827 DUNVALE ROAD HOUSTON TX 77063
2066 WM Supercenter 2727 DUNVALE RD HOUSTON TX 77063
3296 WM Supercenter 2700 S KIRKWOOD DRIVE HOUSTON TX 77077
3578 Neighborhood Market 7960 LONG POINT ROAD HOUSTON TX 77055
3451 Neighborhood Market 2740 GESSNER DRIVE HOUSTON TX 77080
8245 Sam's Club 325 E RICHEY RD HOUSTON N TX 77073
WM Supercenter 1313 N FRY RD KATY TX 77449
WM Supercenter 141 INTERSTATE 45 S HUNTSVILLE TX 77340
M Supercenter 5501 HIGHWAY 6 MISSOURI CITY TX 77459
5449 WM Supercenter 9929 HWY 6 MISSOURI CITY TX 77459
WM Supercenter 1025 SAWDUST RD SPRING TX 77380
3585 WM Supercenter 2901 RILEY FUZZELL ROAD SPRING TX 77386
WM Supercenter 345 HIGHWAY 6 SUGAR LAND TX 77478
WM Supercenter 400 HIGHWAY 35 BYP N ALVIN TX 77511
For the latest openings/closings, check here.
Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
The following stores are CLOSED. Check their Facebook page for the latest updates.
4102 FM 762 Rd
8306 SW Fwy Service Rd
5418 Texas 6, Missouri City
1420 Kingwood Dr
25044 Interstate 45
14650 Woodforest Blvd
7034 FM 1960
7314 Louetta Rd
4820 Hwy 6 N
5108 N Navarro St
620 Old Robstown Rd
4318 Ayers
620 Old Robstown Rd
ALDI
For the latest on store closings, click here.
