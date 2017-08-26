LIST: Harvey shelters around Houston area

HOUSTON - As Hurricane Harvey continues to impact the Houston area, shelters are opening up for those being forced out of their homes due to flooding. .
HOUSTON
- Red Cross Shelter at M.O. Campbell Ed Center: 1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX
The #RedCross shelter has opened at the request of .@SylvesterTurner at MO Campbell Ed Center #HurricaneHarvey— Red Cross Houston (@RedCrossHouston) August 27, 2017
FRIENDSWOOD
-
The City Activities Building: 416 Morningside Drive, Friendswood, TX
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs