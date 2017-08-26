KHOU
LIST: Harvey shelters around Houston area

KHOU 4:38 AM. CDT August 27, 2017

HOUSTON - As Hurricane Harvey continues to impact the Houston area, shelters are opening up for those being forced out of their homes due to flooding. . 

HOUSTON

 

  • Red Cross Shelter at M.O. Campbell Ed Center: 1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX

FRIENDSWOOD

  • The City Activities Building: 416 Morningside Drive, Friendswood, TX

