LIST: Harvey shelters around Houston area

HOUSTON - As Hurricane Harvey continues to impact the Houston area, shelters are opening up for those being forced out of their homes due to flooding. .

HOUSTON

Red Cross Shelter at M.O. Campbell Ed Center: 1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX

The #RedCross shelter has opened at the request of .@SylvesterTurner at MO Campbell Ed Center #HurricaneHarvey — Red Cross Houston (@RedCrossHouston) August 27, 2017

FRIENDSWOOD

The City Activities Building: 416 Morningside Drive, Friendswood, TX

