LIST: Apartments ready for move-in if seeking housing after Harvey

HOUSTON - Thousands of people in the Houston area will be displaced as a result of the flooding damage caused by Harvey.
There are move-in apartments ready for those seeking housing that haven't been impacted by the flood waters.
If you are trying to find a place for you or your loved ones, please contact one of the communities below:
Avalon at Royal Oaks
2310 Crescent Park Drive
Houston, Texas, TX 77077
281-853-8326
Broadmoor Apartments
10215 Beechnut Street
Houston, Texas, TX 77072
281-495-7080
Cranbrook Forest Apartments
13875 Elia Blvd.
Houston, Texas, TX 77014
281-495-7080
Cleme Manor Apartments
5300 Coke St
Houston, Texas, TX 77020
713-672-6614
Champion Townhomes on the Green
11201 Veterans Memorial Dr
Houston, Texas, TX 77067
281-444-6651
City Parc II at West Oaks
3530 Green Crest Dr
Houston, Texas, TX 77082
832-379-0300
Fulton Village Apartments
3300 Elser Street
Houston, Texas, TX 77009
(713) 228-9722
Heatherbrook Apartments
2000 Tidwell Road
Houston, Texas, TX 77093
(713)694-6655
Haven at West 11th
2205 West 11th Street
Houston, Texas, TX 77008
281-942-4193
Haven at Augusta Woods (Limited units available)
8011 Augusta Pines Drive
Spring, Texas, TX 77389
281-730-8197
Limestone Apartments
14723 W Oaks Plaza St.
Houston, Texas, TX 77082
281-783-3713
Oaks of Ashford Point Apartments
4040 Synott Rd
Houston, Texas, TX 77082
281-531-7676
Pine Forest Apartments
17103 Clay Road
Houston, Texas, TX 77084
281-947-3601
The Residences at Fannin Station
10000 Fannin Station
Houston, Texas, TX 77045
281-612-7279
Stonebridge at City Park
11800 City Park Central Ln
Houston, Texas, TX 77047
713-433-9900
Shadow Ridge Apartments
12203 Old Walters Rd
Houston, Texas, TX 77014
281-444-1204
Sandpiper Apartments
10400 Sandpiper Drive
Houston, Texas, TX 77096
713-322-9821
Sweetwater Point Apartments
7909 S Sam Houston Pkwy E
Houston, Texas, TX 77075
(832) 200-9945
Village at Uvalde
250 Uvalde Road
Houston, Texas, TX 77015
713-999-6091
Vista Arbor Square
10301 Sandpiper Drive
Houston, Texas, TX 77096
713-955-7157
The Villas on Winkler
8625 Winkler Dr
Houston, Texas, TX 77017
713-910-7774
Waters at Westchase Apartments
11490 Harwin Dr
Houston, Texas, TX 77072
281-942-4128
