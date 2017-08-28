KHOU
LIST: Apartments ready for move-in if seeking housing after Harvey

KHOU 3:55 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

HOUSTON - Thousands of people in the Houston area will be displaced as a result of the flooding damage caused by Harvey. 

There are move-in apartments ready for those seeking housing that haven't been impacted by the flood waters. 

If you are trying to find a place for you or your loved ones, please contact one of the communities below:

Avalon at Royal Oaks
2310 Crescent Park Drive
Houston, Texas, TX 77077
281-853-8326

Broadmoor Apartments
10215 Beechnut Street
Houston, Texas, TX 77072
281-495-7080

Cranbrook Forest Apartments
13875 Elia Blvd.
Houston, Texas, TX 77014
281-495-7080

Cleme Manor Apartments
5300 Coke St
Houston, Texas, TX 77020
713-672-6614

Champion Townhomes on the Green
11201 Veterans Memorial Dr
Houston, Texas, TX 77067
281-444-6651

City Parc II at West Oaks
3530 Green Crest Dr
Houston, Texas, TX 77082
832-379-0300

Fulton Village Apartments
3300 Elser Street
Houston, Texas, TX 77009
(713) 228-9722

Heatherbrook Apartments
2000 Tidwell Road
Houston, Texas, TX 77093
(713)694-6655

Haven at West 11th
2205 West 11th Street
Houston, Texas, TX 77008
281-942-4193

Haven at Augusta Woods (Limited units available)
8011 Augusta Pines Drive
Spring, Texas, TX 77389
281-730-8197

Limestone Apartments
14723 W Oaks Plaza St.
Houston, Texas, TX 77082
281-783-3713

Oaks of Ashford Point Apartments
4040 Synott Rd
Houston, Texas, TX 77082
281-531-7676

Pine Forest Apartments
17103 Clay Road
Houston, Texas, TX 77084
281-947-3601

The Residences at Fannin Station
10000 Fannin Station
Houston, Texas, TX 77045
281-612-7279

Stonebridge at City Park
11800 City Park Central Ln
Houston, Texas, TX 77047
713-433-9900

Shadow Ridge Apartments
12203 Old Walters Rd
Houston, Texas, TX 77014
281-444-1204

Sandpiper Apartments
10400 Sandpiper Drive
Houston, Texas, TX 77096
713-322-9821

Sweetwater Point Apartments
7909 S Sam Houston Pkwy E
Houston, Texas, TX 77075
(832) 200-9945

Village at Uvalde
250 Uvalde Road
Houston, Texas, TX 77015
713-999-6091

Vista Arbor Square
10301 Sandpiper Drive
Houston, Texas, TX 77096
713-955-7157

The Villas on Winkler
8625 Winkler Dr
Houston, Texas, TX 77017
713-910-7774

Waters at Westchase Apartments
11490 Harwin Dr
Houston, Texas, TX 77072
281-942-4128

