LIST: Apartments ready for move-in if seeking housing after Harvey

Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Thousands of people in the Houston area will be displaced as a result of the flooding damage caused by Harvey.

There are move-in apartments ready for those seeking housing that haven't been impacted by the flood waters.

If you are trying to find a place for you or your loved ones, please contact one of the communities below:

Avalon at Royal Oaks

2310 Crescent Park Drive

Houston, Texas, TX 77077

281-853-8326

Broadmoor Apartments

10215 Beechnut Street

Houston, Texas, TX 77072

281-495-7080

Cranbrook Forest Apartments

13875 Elia Blvd.

Houston, Texas, TX 77014

281-495-7080

Cleme Manor Apartments

5300 Coke St

Houston, Texas, TX 77020

713-672-6614

Champion Townhomes on the Green

11201 Veterans Memorial Dr

Houston, Texas, TX 77067

281-444-6651

City Parc II at West Oaks

3530 Green Crest Dr

Houston, Texas, TX 77082

832-379-0300

Fulton Village Apartments

3300 Elser Street

Houston, Texas, TX 77009

(713) 228-9722

Heatherbrook Apartments

2000 Tidwell Road

Houston, Texas, TX 77093

(713)694-6655

Haven at West 11th

2205 West 11th Street

Houston, Texas, TX 77008

281-942-4193

Haven at Augusta Woods (Limited units available)

8011 Augusta Pines Drive

Spring, Texas, TX 77389

281-730-8197

Limestone Apartments

14723 W Oaks Plaza St.

Houston, Texas, TX 77082

281-783-3713

Oaks of Ashford Point Apartments

4040 Synott Rd

Houston, Texas, TX 77082

281-531-7676

Pine Forest Apartments

17103 Clay Road

Houston, Texas, TX 77084

281-947-3601

The Residences at Fannin Station

10000 Fannin Station

Houston, Texas, TX 77045

281-612-7279

Stonebridge at City Park

11800 City Park Central Ln

Houston, Texas, TX 77047

713-433-9900

Shadow Ridge Apartments

12203 Old Walters Rd

Houston, Texas, TX 77014

281-444-1204

Sandpiper Apartments

10400 Sandpiper Drive

Houston, Texas, TX 77096

713-322-9821

Sweetwater Point Apartments

7909 S Sam Houston Pkwy E

Houston, Texas, TX 77075

(832) 200-9945

Village at Uvalde

250 Uvalde Road

Houston, Texas, TX 77015

713-999-6091

Vista Arbor Square

10301 Sandpiper Drive

Houston, Texas, TX 77096

713-955-7157

The Villas on Winkler

8625 Winkler Dr

Houston, Texas, TX 77017

713-910-7774

Waters at Westchase Apartments

11490 Harwin Dr

Houston, Texas, TX 77072

281-942-4128

