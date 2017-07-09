Lightning strike destroys apartments near Champion Forest

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A lightning show turned into tragedy for dozens of people who lost their homes to a fire late Sunday.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the 14200 block of Wunderlich after an apartment complex was apparently struck by lightning.

One resident tells KHOU 11 News it was just before 10 p.m. when she smelled smoke and went to check on her neighbor. By the time she returned to her apartment smoke was coming in from the ceiling.

At least a dozen units were damaged or destroyed.

No serious injuries were reported, but one person was treated for smoke inhalation. And neighbors were concerned about a dog that may have not made out it out of the apartments.

The Red Cross is on the scene assisting those displaced by the fire.

© 2017 KHOU-TV