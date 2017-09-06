A little lemonade is going a long way in Harvey relief efforts.

There's no age limit for joining the Harvey relief effort.

A group of kids in Spring Branch proved that with a lemonade stand.

The friends got to work mixing up drinks so they could donate the money to fellow Texans in need.

But would they get any customers? On foot, by bike, in cars - the customers poured in and the kids poured out.

In two days, the lemonade stand earned $400.

But that was before the anonymous Good Samaritan stopped by.

When the kids saw him pull out a check book, they thought it might be for $100. But the zeroes kept going.

They were stunned to receive a check for $10,000.

What started as a desire to give back, paid off in unexpected ways for these hard-working kids with big hearts.