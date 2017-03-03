Lawsuit claims HPD officer burglarized family's home

A Harris County family claims Houston Police entered their home without a search warrant, permission or probable cause. (Photo: KHOU)

A Harris County family claims Houston Police entered their home without a search warrant, permission or probable cause.

And it was all caught on camera.

“At the very least, I want a public apology,” said homeowner Robin Custer.

She claims a Houston Police officer seen in surveillance video burglarized her home and stole her family’s sense of security.

“Why did they come in the first time and will they come back?” Custer said. “Or were they satisfied with whatever they were doing?” We don’t know.”

The video was recorded nearly two years ago. It was just released along with a new lawsuit against HPD and the City of Houston.

At one point, the officer, accompanied by a man in a tactical vest, appears to disable one of the cameras on Custer’s home.

You can see the screen go blue.

“We need a thorough and very transparent investigation to be performed,” said attorney Matthew Willis with Brent Coon & Associates.

Custer’s attorneys say there were no active warrants for her or anyone living in the home at the time of this incident. Family members, however, do have criminal histories.

“Had there been a warrant, it seems like we would’ve been arrested, they would’ve said something,” Custer said. “I still don’t know.”

The family claims they tried to get answers from HPD. However, they feel a civil court action is now their only option.

“It’s just not right,” Custer said. “I don’t care if you have a badge or do not. You can’t go into someone’s home and just not have any explanation.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Neither the city nor HPD comments on pending litigation.

(© 2017 KHOU)