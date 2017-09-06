Laughter is best medicine: Foster hosting charity comedy show

Oct 18, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Houston Texans running back Arian Foster (23) runs during the second half of a ootball game against the Jacksonville Jaguarsat EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

HOUSTON - Arian Foster is going for laughs and hoping to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey at the same time.

The former Texans Pro Bowler is hosting a Hurricane Harvey Relief Comedy Show on Thursday at Improv Houston. Foster says 100% of the proceeds is going to aid victims of the storm.

Its actually two shows, however, featuring comedians Steve Hofstetter and Craig Gass: the first show is at 7 p.m. and the second is 9:00 p.m.

"I thought it was a great opportunity (to help people)," said Foster. "I know nothing about comedy, but I'm a huge fan. I figured whatever little draw I have to bring people out to support a good cause."

The cost is $35 each for each ticket.

Storm victims or anyone who's volunteered can get in free, he added.

