Las Vegas shooting hits close to home for 100.3 The Bull
Singer Jason Aldean was on stage when the shooting began in Las Vegas. He and several other artists in the music industry are responding to this tragedy Monday morning. It's also hitting home for some here locally.
KHOU 12:47 PM. CDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
Residents want answers from Arkema
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
-
HOMECOMING KING
-
Raw: Interview with former Houston resident who witnessed Las Vegas shooting
-
Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire
-
Monday morning weather and traffic update
-
Raw: Snapchat video shows man, woman firing in W. Houston neighborhood
-
Coach defends call to boot players from team after national anthem protest
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: At least 58 killed, 500 others injuredOct. 2, 2017, 3:13 a.m.
-
Former Houston resident recounts deadly shooting in…Oct. 2, 2017, 7:23 a.m.
-
First victims identified in Las Vegas shootingOct. 2, 2017, 11:31 a.m.