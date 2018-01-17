KHOU
Large power outage reported in Texas City, La Marque

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:28 PM. CST January 17, 2018

A large power outage has been reported in Texas City and La Marque on Wednesday evening.

Texas-New Mexico Power posted around 6 p.m. that they were "restoring a large outage underway."

They hope to have the power restored to all customers by 8:30 p.m.

As of 8:27 p.m., there were 6,287 customers affected in Texas City and 2,084 customers affected in La Marque. 

