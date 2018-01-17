Large power outage reported in Texas City, La Marque

(Photo: TNMP Power Outage Map)

A large power outage has been reported in Texas City and La Marque on Wednesday evening.

Texas-New Mexico Power posted around 6 p.m. that they were "restoring a large outage underway."

They hope to have the power restored to all customers by 8:30 p.m.

TxCity & LM: crews working on large outage. Early est (S2C) is all affected customers will be restored by 830pm. We appreciate cold wx makes more frustrating. Crews will make repairs as quickly as can safely do. — Texas-NM Power (@TNMP) January 17, 2018

TxCity/LM update: Sorry to say, but more customers out. Our crews had to do this to safely make repairs. Other crews working on routing power around problem & restore as many as possible as quickly as can be done safely. — Texas-NM Power (@TNMP) January 18, 2018

As of 8:27 p.m., there were 6,287 customers affected in Texas City and 2,084 customers affected in La Marque.

To check their power outage map, click here.

.

© 2018 KHOU-TV