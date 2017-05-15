Large power outage reported in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas- A major power outage is affecting thousands in Dickinson on Monday night.

According to Texas-New Mexico Power about 12,000 homes and business are out in Dickinson and parts of Texas City and League City.

They said there was an equipment failure in a substation. Crews are working to switch customers to another substation, but it could be several more hours before it can be completed.

Police are urging residents to use caution at intersection where signals aren't working. Crew are currently placing stop signs at intersections.

Lastly, they ask that residents don't call 911 or dispatch to report the outage.

Texas New Mexico Power is working to restore power. They expect the majority of lights will be back on later tonight, but some outages may not be restored until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dickinson & TxCity: revising our estimate. Many custs back on by midnight. Final custs may not be restored til 10am Tue. Will update. — Texas-NM Power (@TNMP) May 15, 2017

Dickinson Independent School District says schools will be open Tuesday and buses will run as scheduled.

