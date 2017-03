A raging fire destroyed several apartments late Friday night in Spring. (Photo: KHOU)

SPRING, Texas -- A raging fire destroyed several apartments late Friday night in Spring.

The complex is in the 22000 block of Cypresswood Drive near Treaschwig Road.

One building was destroyed in the blaze. A firefighter was treated on site for smoke inhalation, and no one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

