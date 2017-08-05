KHOU
Lanes reopen on I-45 after driver slams into fire truck

The North Freeway was shut down for hours early Saturday morning following two crashes.

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:20 AM. CDT August 05, 2017

HOUSTON - The North Freeway was shut down for hours early Saturday morning following two crashes. 

It started around 3:30 a.m. with a three-car pile up near W. Mount Houston Road. Authorities say a driver hit another car which caused both cars to hit a guardrail and a third car. 

I-45 Crash

During that accident investigation, authorities say another driver crashed into a Houston fire truck that was blocking lanes on the freeway. 

No injuries were reported from either crash. 

