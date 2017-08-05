Lanes reopen on I-45 after driver slams into fire truck

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - The North Freeway was shut down for hours early Saturday morning following two crashes.

It started around 3:30 a.m. with a three-car pile up near W. Mount Houston Road. Authorities say a driver hit another car which caused both cars to hit a guardrail and a third car.

During that accident investigation, authorities say another driver crashed into a Houston fire truck that was blocking lanes on the freeway.

No injuries were reported from either crash.

© 2017 KHOU-TV