Landmark Midtown Sears location to close in 2018

HOUSTON - The iconic Sears location in Midtown is closing its doors in the beginning of 2018.

Sears confirmed the news, saying that the store at 4201 Main will close in late January. Until then, they will remain open for business.

In addition, the store will begin its liquidation sale on November 10.

In a statement, Sears said:

We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. This is not an effort solely aimed at cost savings but is part of a strategy we’ have been executing against as many of our larger stores are too big for our needs. Having fewer stores – and the right format – will help us bring Sears Holdings to a size and place to meet the realities of the changing retail world.

