Lake Jackson PD: Search for missing teen with autism

A photo of Collin Daniel Lieski. (Image: Lake Jackson Police Department)

LAKE JACKSON, Texas- A search is underway for a missing teen with autism in Lake Jackson.

According to the Lake Jackson Police Department, 19-year-old Collin Daniel Lieski was last heard from around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Collin has Asperger Syndrome, but police said he isn't afraid to talk with strangers or scared of loud noises. He likes wooded areas and water.

Police have described him as 5 '9" tall, around 150 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

They believe he may be wearing blue Nike shorts, sunglasses, basketball shorts and a navy blue Seattle Seahawks backpack with green trim.

He may be riding a black and gray mountain bike.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact the Lake Jackson Police Department at (979) 415-2700.

