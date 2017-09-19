La Porte PD officer shoots, kills suspect

A La Porte police officer shot and killed a suspect Tuesday evening, officials said. (Photo: KHOU)

LA PORTE, Texas - A La Porte police officer shot and killed a suspect Tuesday evening, officials said.

Police responded to reports of a man walking up and down the street with an assault rifle around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Glenview Drive at Farrington Drive. Callers described the man as wearing a camo shirt and khaki pants.

As police were speaking with the suspect's wife, the suspect confronted officers with a rifle. Police say after repeatedly asking him to drop the gun, the man pointed it at the officers. Officers then shot the man who later died at the scene.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office and Texas Rangers are leading the investigation at this time.

