La Marque officer describes intense train rescue

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Houston forecast for Saturday afternoon
-
Lots of high-paying jobs, not enough workers
-
VERIFY: Did Selena's killer die in prison?
-
Fatal shooting in busy shopping center in Fort Bend Co.
-
New details in case of 79-year-old's murder
-
Woman sentenced to 10 years for role in $8 million check theft
-
Soap fills dandelion fountain on Allen Parkway
-
Update: Mother dies after boat crash in Lake Conroe
-
Vehicle collides with, dragged by train in La Marque
-
Inside downtown's 'most dangerous' building
More Stories
-
Video shows twister ripping through building in LivingstonJul 15, 2017, 10:26 p.m.
-
Life Flight responds to Harris Co. deputy hit by car…Jul 15, 2017, 10:47 p.m.
-
'Pretty surreal' for La Marque officer who rescued 2…Jul 15, 2017, 10:17 p.m.