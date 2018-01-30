La Casa Bakery still going strong after tweet for help

Looking around La Casa Bakery, it's hard to tell just two months ago, it was on the verge of going out of business.

Looking around La Casa Bakery, it's hard to tell just two months ago, it was on the verge of going out of business.

"After Harvey not so good – December my dad was kinda just alright – I'm tired," Jacqueline Garza said.

So 18-year-old Garza sent out a tweet, that changed the game.

"Hey y'all my dad has a little panaderia slash restaurant and he makes all the banuta himself," it read. "He's been thinking about closing, but I cant let that happen – spread the word – one retweet could bring in a potential customer."

That tweet spread - being retweeted and liked more than 60,000 times.

The bakery now goes days where it completely sells out.

"This weekend this lady brought 60 pieces of bread, and she cleared out most of our shelves," Garza said.

But what the Garza's didn't expect, was a lasting impact.

"I thought it was gonna be like one to two weeks, here we are nearly two months and this weekend it was packed," said Jacqueline's dad and owner of La Casa Bakery, Trinidad Garza.

He says he's a proud papa.

"I didn't realize it was gonna be this successful," he said.

And as for those talks about closing.

"No, no no," said Garza.

From one tweet, the little bakery stole the hearts of many and for now, will be sticking around.

© 2018 KHOU-TV