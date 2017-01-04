KHOU
Close

KTSU drops Kim Burrell's radio show

Preacher and gospel star Kim Burrell continues to feel the backlash from her sermon condemning gays.

KHOU.com , KHOU 10:53 PM. CST January 04, 2017

HOUSTON- KTSU announced that it has dropped Kim Burrell's radio show from its airwaves on Wednesday. 

Burrell has been feeling the backlash from a sermon she made condemning gays.

The Texas Southern University campus radio station used to air "Bridging the Gap with Kim Burrell" every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on KTSU-FM 90.9. 

Her remarks in the sermon have also resulted in other cancelations for the preacher and gospel star. 

Burrell was supposed to appear on the Ellen Show on Thursday, but that appearance will no longer happen. 

(© 2017 KHOU)

KHOU

Frank Ocean's mom wants to remove Kim Burrell from his album

KHOU

Unlikely supporter defends Kim Burrell after fallout

KHOU

Kim Burrell booted from 'Ellen' after calling gay people 'perverted'

KHOU

Gospel star's comments on gays goes viral

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories