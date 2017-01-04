KTSU drops Kim Burrell's radio show

Kim Burrell attends the 27th Annual Stellar Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on January 14, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Stellar Awards)

HOUSTON- KTSU announced that it has dropped Kim Burrell's radio show from its airwaves on Wednesday.

Burrell has been feeling the backlash from a sermon she made condemning gays.

The Texas Southern University campus radio station used to air "Bridging the Gap with Kim Burrell" every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on KTSU-FM 90.9.

Her remarks in the sermon have also resulted in other cancelations for the preacher and gospel star.

Burrell was supposed to appear on the Ellen Show on Thursday, but that appearance will no longer happen.

