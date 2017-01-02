Kim Ogg inaugurated as new Harris Co. D.A.

HOUSTON- Three inauguration ceremonies in two days officially declare Kim Ogg as Harris County’s District Attorney.

Ogg has been busy since winning the election over Devon Anderson.

Nine days before Christmas she fired 37 prosecutors from the DA’s office. Soon after, she claimed three of those fired attorneys had been actively sabotaging current cases in political payback.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the South Texas College of Law. Ogg’s father, Jack, swore the 57-year-old into office.

Ogg opened up about campaign promises and laid the foundation for the incoming administration.

“The focus of our administration is the future,” said Ogg. “Today’s the day we come charging out of the gate with the reforms we promised. That’s what we intend to deliver and that’s where I want to focus and our resources to be directed.”

The new DA kept her campaign promise to keep misdemeanor marijuana offenders out of jail. Harris County Precinct One Constable, Alan Rosen, told KHOU 11 News Ogg’s intentions will focus their attention towards violent offenders.

“I want our jails full of violent offenders and I think our community feels the same way,” said Rosen.

Spending taxpayer money wisely is another part of the incoming administration.

Throughout her campaign, she referenced that the annual amount for arrest, jail and prosecution of misdemeanor marijuana offenders costs taxpayers over $10 million per year.

