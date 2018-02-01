KHOU to sell Allen Parkway property

KHOU has signed a contract to sell the property that once housed our studios on Allen Parkway. (Kena Moore photo)

HOUSTON - KHOU has signed a contract to sell its former studio property at Allen Parkway. The purchase price and the identity of the buyer were not disclosed.

KHOU was forced to vacate the Allen Parkway property due to Hurricane Harvey, and the management decided it would be better to rebuild in another location less prone to flooding. A search for a replacement location has been ongoing and nearing a conclusion.

KHOU will continue to broadcast from the University of Houston/PBS facility until the end of 2018, when the new facility is expected to be ready.

