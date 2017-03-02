KHOU 11 News wins Texas AP Broadcasters Awards

HOUSTON – The Texas Associated Press Broadcasters 2016 contest award winners were announced and KHOU.com won 21 awards and is a finalist for best newscast.
Forty-seven stations submitted 788 entries in the contest including newscasts, sportscasts, weathercasts, spot news and video from 2016.
"I am so proud of the KHOU 11 News team who goes out each day into the community to find the best stories and investigations to share with our audience. It is an truly an honor to be recognized for this work by the Texas AP Broadcasters Association." -- Sally Ramirez, Executive News Director
KHOU 11 News Texas AP Award winners
Feature (Light)
First place: Kyle Porter and Daniel Gotera, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Like a King"
Investigative Report
First place: Jeremy Rogalski, Keith Tomshe and Derek Razor, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Sitting on Evidence"
Honorable mention: Keli Rabon, Kyle Porter and Gregg Ramirez, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Disabling Dollars."
Photojournalism-Station
First place: KHOU-TV, Houston
Sports Story
Second place: Daniel Gotera and Mike Orta, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Gavin's Ride"
Honorable mention: Daniel Gotera and Bob Luna, KHOU-TV, Houston, "The Knockout Factory"
Documentary/TV Magazine or Special
The Iris Team, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Transparency"
Specialty or Beat Reporting
First place: Scott Noll, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Question Everything"
Second place: Tiffany Craig, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Standing for Houston"
Honorable mention: Grace White and Kyle Porter, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Lone Star Mysteries."
Reporter
First place: Marcelino Benito, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Marcelino Benito Reporting"
Continuing Coverage
First place: Scott Noll and Jennifer Cobb, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Looking for Lead"
Digital
First place: KHOU.com, KHOU-TV, Houston
Feature Editing
Second place: Amanda Dennis, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Mowchines"
Honorable mention: Kyle Porter, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Porterized"
Online/Special Content
First place: The Iris Team, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Transparency"
Second place: KHOU.com, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Josue Flores"
Honorable mention: KHOU.com, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Tax Day Flood"
Spot Coverage-Station
First place: KHOU-TV, Houston, "Tax Day Flood"
Feature (Serious)
Second place: Marcelino Benito, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Patient Nurse"
Honorable mention: Jeremy Rogalski and Derek Rasor, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Killing Fields Confession"
Newscast (Finalist)
KHOU-TV, Houston; KHOU-TV, Houston
For a complete list of winners, click here.
