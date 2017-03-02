KHOU 11 News wins Texas AP Broadcasters Awards

The Texas Associated Press Broadcasters 2016 contest award winners were announced Thursday with KHOU 11 News receiving a total of 21 awards in addition to being a finalist for best newscast, which will be announced at a banquet at a later date. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON – The Texas Associated Press Broadcasters 2016 contest award winners were announced and KHOU.com won 21 awards and is a finalist for best newscast.

Forty-seven stations submitted 788 entries in the contest including newscasts, sportscasts, weathercasts, spot news and video from 2016.

"I am so proud of the KHOU 11 News team who goes out each day into the community to find the best stories and investigations to share with our audience. It is an truly an honor to be recognized for this work by the Texas AP Broadcasters Association." -- Sally Ramirez, Executive News Director

KHOU 11 News Texas AP Award winners

Feature (Light)

First place: Kyle Porter and Daniel Gotera, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Like a King"

Investigative Report

First place: Jeremy Rogalski, Keith Tomshe and Derek Razor, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Sitting on Evidence"

Honorable mention: Keli Rabon, Kyle Porter and Gregg Ramirez, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Disabling Dollars."



Photojournalism-Station

First place: KHOU-TV, Houston



Sports Story

Second place: Daniel Gotera and Mike Orta, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Gavin's Ride"

Honorable mention: Daniel Gotera and Bob Luna, KHOU-TV, Houston, "The Knockout Factory"



Documentary/TV Magazine or Special

The Iris Team, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Transparency"

Specialty or Beat Reporting

First place: Scott Noll, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Question Everything"

Second place: Tiffany Craig, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Standing for Houston"

Honorable mention: Grace White and Kyle Porter, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Lone Star Mysteries."



Reporter

First place: Marcelino Benito, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Marcelino Benito Reporting"



Continuing Coverage

First place: Scott Noll and Jennifer Cobb, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Looking for Lead"



Digital

First place: KHOU.com, KHOU-TV, Houston



Feature Editing

Second place: Amanda Dennis, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Mowchines"

Honorable mention: Kyle Porter, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Porterized"



Online/Special Content

First place: The Iris Team, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Transparency"

Second place: KHOU.com, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Josue Flores"

Honorable mention: KHOU.com, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Tax Day Flood"



Spot Coverage-Station

First place: KHOU-TV, Houston, "Tax Day Flood"

Feature (Serious)

Second place: Marcelino Benito, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Patient Nurse"

Honorable mention: Jeremy Rogalski and Derek Rasor, KHOU-TV, Houston, "Killing Fields Confession"



Newscast (Finalist)

KHOU-TV, Houston; KHOU-TV, Houston

