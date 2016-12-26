KHOU 11 News top stories at 4PM

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Suspected burglar killed in Kingwood
-
Man kills burglar during car break-in
-
Marriott Marquis to open downtown today
-
5 arrested after sneaking onto highrise construction site
-
Texans fan goes all out for the holidays
-
Pop star George Michael dead at 53
-
Baby Bash speaks out after he and fellow rapper Paul Wall arrested
-
New surge of HPD officers retiring
-
Woman fatally shoots husband
-
HFD battles warehouse fire in SW Houston
More Stories
-
Simone Biles voted AP Female Athlete of the YearDec 26, 2016, 12:23 p.m.
-
Publicist issues first statement since Paul Wall's arrestDec 26, 2016, 3:20 p.m.
-
Marriott Marquis opens downtownDec 26, 2016, 5:20 a.m.