KHOU 11 News top headlines at 6 AM

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man dies after jumping off dock into Lake Conroe, authorities say
-
Who is interested in buying an NBA franchise?
-
Woman bitten by rabid bat near downtown
-
Pct. 4 arming deputies with AR-15 rifles
-
Second suspect in murder of 79 year old makes court appearance
-
Embankment fails causing heavy delays on Highway 59 in Fort Bend Co.
-
Teen fatally shot while celebrating his birthday
-
Houston forecast for Monday night
-
2 brothers shot during home invasion in northwest Harris County
-
Houston Rockets announce Les Alexander is putting the team up for sale
More Stories
-
Fertitta interested in buying RocketsJul 17, 2017, 4:28 p.m.
-
Police searching for suspects after chase ends in N. HoustonJul 18, 2017, 6:10 a.m.
-
2 brothers shot during home invasion in northwest…Jul 18, 2017, 4:48 a.m.