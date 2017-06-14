KHOU 11 News top headlines at 6 AM

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Court records show Terry Thompson had problems controlling anger, temper
-
Thompsons make first court appearance on murder charges
-
Tenn shot in NW Harris County
-
KHOU 11 Breaking News
-
Robbery and shooting near Bellaire
-
Deputies search for and return stolen property
-
HCSO recovers meth disguised as candy
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
VERIFY: Is a 1943 penny worth $5,000 or more?
-
Controversial cutback at DPS offices reversed after outcry
More Stories
-
Congressman, 2 officers wounded in shooting at…Jun 14, 2017, 7:02 a.m.
-
Congressmen react to shooting in Alexandria, Va.Jun 14, 2017, 7:44 a.m.
-
Taxi driver shot, another man beaten in SW Houston robberiesJun 14, 2017, 4:45 a.m.