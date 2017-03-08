KHOU 11 News top headlines at 6 AM

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Elderly woman punched in the face at Atlanta walmart
-
Capt. 'Iron Bill' Dowling died Tuesday
-
HPD: Teen shoots teen during police chase
-
Man accused of luring runaway teen for sex
-
New details on Heights woman who vanished
-
4 dead after train slams into bus carrying Bastrop seniors in Biloxi
-
'Bathroom bill' debate intensifies Tuesday
-
4 arrested in connection with robberies, home invasions
-
Man accused of torturing victim for hours
-
Raw: Security guard wrestles, shoots robbery suspect
More Stories
-
HPD: Man kills girlfriend, tries to kill self in car…Mar. 8, 2017, 4:37 a.m.
-
Texas 'bathroom bill' advances after 13 hours of testimonyMar. 8, 2017, 5:19 a.m.
-
Former HFD Captain 'Iron Bill' Dowling diesMar. 7, 2017, 1:08 p.m.