KHOU 11 News top headlines at 6 AM

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Runners in Woodlands Marathon mistakenly led off course
-
New homeowners find remains inside wall of home in the Heights
-
Satanic murder victim ID'd by family, friends
-
Woman charged with improper photography
-
Sunday's 10pm forecast update with Kailey Carey
-
Hofheinz Pavilion hosts its final game with legends in attendance
-
KHOU Live Video
-
New bill proposes protection from firing employees who show political expression
-
HPD; MS 13 gang members kidnapped teen, killed young woman
-
Hero tackles chase suspect who tried to carjack his dad
More Stories
-
Runners mistakenly led off course by official at The…Mar. 5, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
-
After 48 years, UH students, staff, alumni bid…Mar. 5, 2017, 11:07 p.m.
-
Chase suspect hurt in crash near Oak ForestMar. 6, 2017, 5:33 a.m.