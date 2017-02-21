KHOU 11 News top headlines at 6 AM

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rice students turn tables on armed robbers
-
Sex video extortion case involving teens
-
Man and wife found dead in Galveston home
-
Residents fed up with giant sinkhole next to neighborhood trail
-
Man sets off explosive in motel parking lot
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
RAW VIDEO: Tornado damage over San Antonio
-
Mardi Gras flash mob ends with proposal
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Sunnyside, South Park residents fight gentrification
More Stories
-
3 tourists from Texas killed in Australia plane crashFeb 21, 2017, 4:45 a.m.
-
SWAT standoff ends peacefully at SW Houston motelFeb 21, 2017, 4:32 a.m.
-
MCSO: Man sets off explosive outside a Porter motelFeb 20, 2017, 8:27 p.m.