KHOU 11 News talks to HPD Chief Art Acevedo
"This is pretty much a catastrophic event. There is flooding all over the city. There have been over 500 rescues and there are still a lot of people trapped. This is a historic event for the city. The danger continues. It's going to be something of epic p
KHOU 5:37 AM. CDT August 27, 2017
