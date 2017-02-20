Katy teen charged with 'revenge porn'

Demario Hunter, 18, is accused of using a sex video to try and blackmail another teen. (Photo: KHOU)

KATY, Texas -- A Katy teenager is accused of using a sex video to try and blackmail another teen.

Demario Hunter’s parents told KHOU 11 News on the phone they were unaware of the charges against the 18-year-old.

He’s charged with blackmailing a 19-year-old woman with a recording of the two having sex.

“He’s just charged with a threat right now,” said defense attorney Equator Turner. “A threat to send something that he didn’t send.”

The official charge against Hunter is "unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material." It’s commonly known as the revenge porn law.

In court, prosecutors said Hunter had sex with the alleged victim, recorded it, then used it to get her to have sex with three 15-year-old friends.

They said she called 911 when Hunter threatened to release the video if she didn’t have sex with a fourth person, his cousin.

“He was basically playing poker,” Turner said.

Hunter’s attorney told us he didn’t have cellular service at the time of the threat, so distributing the video would have been impossible.

“It was just a threat,” Turner said. “Mr. Hunter didn’t have any means to do anything that he was threatening to do.”

But it’s still a crime, according to investigators.

Hunter faces up to a year in prison, if convicted. Hunter tried to get his bond reduced during a court hearing on Monday, but it remains set at $5,000.

Hunter’s parents did not want to speak on camera.

