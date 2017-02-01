Katy teen caught up in immigration ban chaos, detained in Chicago

Mohammad Abu Khadra (Photo: Family photo)

KATY, Texas - A local teenager was sent to a refugee center in Chicago after coming back to the United States from Jordan.

Mohammad Abu Khadra, 16, could be away from home for at least three weeks, said his family's attorney.

Khadra's family says he was in Jordan to renew his visa but when he tried to return to America, he was detained.

"He was very tired, very scared. That's why my mother, my father, everybody is worried about him." said Khadra's brother, Rami.

The immigration ban is part of an executive order signed by President Trump that has frozen immigration from seven majority muslim countries. However, Jordan isn't one of the seven countries listed as part of the ban.

