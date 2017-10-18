Katy man pens poem celebrating Elks' Harvey response

KATY, Texas -- Hubert E. Cormier II loves puzzles: real puzzles and the kind he works on in his notebook.

“It’s almost like a puzzle, putting it together,” says Cormier. “Once I get all these thoughts written down, it’s like what order do I want to put ‘em in.”

Cormier is a poet of sorts and for inspiration during Harvey, he didn’t have to look any farther than the Katy Elks Lodge.

“To write this poem, I went through almost two tablets of paper because I hand write everything out,” he says.

Over four pages of handwritten script, Cormier describes how Elks organized a community response to help the flood’s victims.

“They have quietly sat here for 35 years. All of a sudden, this hit and they said, ‘We need to do this,’” he says.

Volunteers collected donations, packed and distributed box lunches and became what Cormier calls “An Island of Humanity.”

“This lodge had never done anything like this. It was going be a miracle if they even could handle it,” Cormier says. “They did.”

