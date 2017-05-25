Judge presiding over murder-for-hire case will not recuse himself

The state district judge presiding over the Leon Jacobs case says he is not stepping down. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The state district judge presiding over the Leon Jacobs case says he is not stepping down.

Jacobs is the man accused of trying to hire an undercover police officer to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Jacobs and his lawyer, George Parnham, were in court Thursday morning. Parnham claims Judge Jim Wallace made in appropriate comments in court, showing he has a bias against his client.

"A comment was made on public record by the court that he hired a hitman,” Parnham said. “That particular statement goes to the very heart and essence of the case itself.”

Parnham says he plans to appeal the judge’s decision.

© 2017 KHOU-TV