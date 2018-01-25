JSC's historic Mission Control gets retro makeover

In honor of the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to land a man on the moon, NASA’s historic Apollo Mission Control Center is being restored to the way it looked back in July 1969. (Christine Di Stadio photos) (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to land a man on the moon will take place in 2019. In preparation for the anniversary, NASA’s Historic Mission Control Center is being restored to the way it looked back in July 1969.

It will feature the authentic consoles used to monitor nine Gemini, all Apollo moon missions and 21 space shuttle missions.

All of the equipment is being tagged, catalogued and shipped to a space artifact restoration center in Kansas. Archivists will use historical documents and photos as their guide during the 14-month process.

Photos: NASA's historic Mission Control Center gets retro makeover

From ashtrays and empty pizza boxes to slide rulers to copies of the original wallpaper and carpet, it will all be there.

Space Center Houston and JSC have raised $4 million for the $5 million project.

© 2018 KHOU-TV